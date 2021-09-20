Army bomb disposal team called to Barkly Road in Beeston: Homes evacuated

Barkly Road Beeston. Image: Google

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to an address in Barkly Road, Beeston, Leeds, just after 2pm today (Sept 20) following a report that a possible explosive device had been found.

A police spokesperson said: "A 100m cordon is currently in place and homes have been evacuated while officers await the arrival of the army bomb disposal experts but at this time there is no wider threat to the public."