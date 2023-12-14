Police have released CCTV images of two women and a man wanted over a serious assault in Leeds.

A 38-year-old man received facial fractures and a 59-year-old man received cuts to his face in the incident that occurred in Town Street, Armley, at about 9.30pm on Sunday, October 8.

Both the victims were assaulted by the male suspect following an altercation with the two women.

Anyone who recognises any of the suspects or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 3198 Ellis at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230560397 or through the live chat online.