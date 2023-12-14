Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley Town Street: CCTV released of two women and man wanted over serious assault in Leeds

Police have released CCTV images of two women and a man wanted over a serious assault in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
A 38-year-old man received facial fractures and a 59-year-old man received cuts to his face in the incident that occurred in Town Street, Armley, at about 9.30pm on Sunday, October 8.

Both the victims were assaulted by the male suspect following an altercation with the two women.

Anyone who recognises any of the suspects or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 3198 Ellis at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230560397 or through the live chat online.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.