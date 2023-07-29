Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Armley Road police raid: Five men arrested in cannabis farm drug bust at Leeds address

Five men have been arrested following a “large-scale” drug bust in Leeds yesterday.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A large-scale cannabis farm has been found following the execution of a warrant at a property in the Armley area of Leeds. Five men have been arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and are currently in custody.

“The warrant was executed at around 7.30am yesterday morning (Friday, 28 July) at a property on Armley Road, Armley.”