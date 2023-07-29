Armley Road police raid: Five men arrested in cannabis farm drug bust at Leeds address
Five men have been arrested following a “large-scale” drug bust in Leeds yesterday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A large-scale cannabis farm has been found following the execution of a warrant at a property in the Armley area of Leeds. Five men have been arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and are currently in custody.
“The warrant was executed at around 7.30am yesterday morning (Friday, 28 July) at a property on Armley Road, Armley.”