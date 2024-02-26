Armley Road incident: Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Leeds
A woman has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.
Police were called to a hit-and-run crash on Armley Road, Leeds, shortly after 1:35pm today (Monday, February 26) after a female was in collision with a car while crossing on a pedestrian crossing.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The female was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
"The car left the scene before emergency services arrived."
Due to the ongoing incident the A647 Canal Street / Armley Road remains closed to traffic at this time.