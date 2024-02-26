Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley Road incident: Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Leeds

A woman has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:16 GMT
Police were called to a hit-and-run crash on Armley Road, Leeds, shortly after 1:35pm today (Monday, February 26) after a female was in collision with a car while crossing on a pedestrian crossing.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The female was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Police were called to a hit-and-run crash on Armley Road, Leeds. Picture: GooglePolice were called to a hit-and-run crash on Armley Road, Leeds. Picture: Google
Police were called to a hit-and-run crash on Armley Road, Leeds. Picture: Google

"The car left the scene before emergency services arrived."

Due to the ongoing incident the A647 Canal Street / Armley Road remains closed to traffic at this time.

Diversions are in place via Kirkstall Road, Viaduct Road / Ledgard Way, Stanningley.

