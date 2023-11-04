Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley Ridge Road: Police cordon off Leeds street after bomb squad called to discovery of 'suspected grenade'

Police have cordoned off a Leeds street following the discovery of a “suspected grenade.”
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Numerous road closures have been put in place as bomb squad experts work to make the area safe. Specialist paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance’s Incident Response Team have been pictured at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at a property in Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, following the discovery of a suspected grenade.

“The EOD are attending. A cordon has been put in place as a precaution which includes road closures at the junctions with Stanningley Road, Halliday Mount and Halliday Avenue.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also spotted at the scene.