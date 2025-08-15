Leeds animal lovers were left shocked after seven pigeons were discovered shot dead in a railway underpass.

The birds were found with pellet gun wounds in them on Amberley Road near Wortley last weekend.

Andrea Easby 41, has hand-reared birds that she has found wounded over the years and said discovering the seven dead pigeons on Saturday was “shocking”.

She said: “I saw something shared on Facebook and thought that it was unusual for there to be that many.

“I went to see if there was any more or to check the cause of death and noticed on one that there was some blood. I turned it over and saw that it had been shot.”

Miss Easby, from Armley, said that three of the birds were fledglings that appeared only a few weeks old, adding: “It’s an active nesting area.

“I tried my best not to cry but as soon as I heard the babies in the nests I started balling because I knew hose babies aren’t going to survive now.”

Miss Easby reported the incident to the police and to the RSPCA.

She said that she has hand-reared animals over the last 20 years, adding: “I always save baby pigeons if they fall out of their nests and when they are fit and well I will release them.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to hear that pigeons have been targeted in this cruel manner. We’d like to thank the member of the public for their concern and would urge anyone with first-hand information to contact the police or our national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999.

“Every year we receive worrying numbers of calls about animals that have been the victims of air weapon attacks. Cats and wildlife are the animals most susceptible, simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them.

“Sadly, incidents like this are not uncommon and injuries caused by air weapons can be horrific and often fatal, as in this case.

"We continue to call for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education, an explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop, could help relieve the problem.”

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.