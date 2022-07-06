At about 4.55pm yesterday (Tuesday), a 42-year-old man was crossing the road at the junction of Town Street and Wortley Road in Armley, when he was in collision with a white Audi A4.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. He remains there today, where his condition is described as critical.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. Picture: Google.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to it, is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information that will assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.