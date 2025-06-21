Armley burglary: Police release images of suspects wanted for business break-in and payment offences in Leeds
Officers are investigating a business burglary that occurred in Armley on May 14 and have released images of the men they want to identify.
Additionally, police are seeking to speak with these individuals regarding related offences of leaving without payment.
Detectives are urging anyone who can help identify either of the two men to contact the police in Leeds at 101 or use the live chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing crime number 13250269497.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or online.