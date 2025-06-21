Armley burglary: Police release images of suspects wanted for business break-in and payment offences in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:09 BST
Police are looking for two men in connection with a burglary that took place in Leeds earlier this year.

Officers are investigating a business burglary that occurred in Armley on May 14 and have released images of the men they want to identify.

Most Popular

Additionally, police are seeking to speak with these individuals regarding related offences of leaving without payment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are hoping to identify these two men.placeholder image
Police are hoping to identify these two men. | West Yorkshire Police

Detectives are urging anyone who can help identify either of the two men to contact the police in Leeds at 101 or use the live chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing crime number 13250269497.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or online.

For all of the latest court stories, and more, sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new Court newsletter. Your frequent update on the key stories from the city’s courtrooms.

Related topics:SuspectsPoliceArmleyLeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice