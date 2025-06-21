Police are looking for two men in connection with a burglary that took place in Leeds earlier this year.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are investigating a business burglary that occurred in Armley on May 14 and have released images of the men they want to identify.

Additionally, police are seeking to speak with these individuals regarding related offences of leaving without payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are hoping to identify these two men. | West Yorkshire Police

Detectives are urging anyone who can help identify either of the two men to contact the police in Leeds at 101 or use the live chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing crime number 13250269497.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or online.