Armed police swoop to arrest man on A64 near Tadcaster after 'domestic' incident in which woman was injured

The A64 at Headley Bar

North Yorkshire Police located the grey Audi that had been linked to the attack shortly before 1pm and brought it to a stop near Headley Bar. The A64 was closed between the A162 junction and the Bramham crossroads for several hours while the operation was ongoing.

They arrested a man in his 20s who had serious knife injuries. He is currently being treated in hospital.

A woman in her 40s in the car was also injured, and received hospital treatment before being discharged.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were able to bring this incident to a conclusion and ensure the wider public were kept safe throughout. The A64 was closed following the incident, to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and we’re grateful for the patience shown by motorists who were affected.”