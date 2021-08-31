Armed police swoop on Pudsey fight as machete-wielding 16-year-old arrested after boy stabbed

l

At 5.18pm on Bank Holiday Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths in Claremont Grove, Pudsey.

One youth was seen brandishing a machete, police said.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and found a 15-year-old boy nearby with a serious knife wound to his elbow.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

A 16-year-old teenager was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing, police confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210440148 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat