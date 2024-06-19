Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man brandished what appeared to be a rifle at police prompting an armed response.

Officers were conducting missing person enquiries at an address in Selby Road, Halton, at 7.01pm last night (June 18) when they encountered a male who pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them.

The officers withdrew and armed officers were deployed to the scene to secure and search the premises.

An air rifle was recovered at the property, but the male was not located.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.