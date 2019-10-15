Armed police swoop on house in Beeston in search for reported firearm
Armed officers have raided a property in South Leeds this evening (Tuesday).
Officers swooped on a house on Old Lane in Beeston after receiving a report a firearm was present there.
Members of the public reported seeing armed police with police dogs rush to the area around the top of Dewsbury Road and block the junction with Old Lane by the Tommy Wass pub.
One woman who witnessed the raid said: "I heard two shouts of 'armed police' and then as I approached the end of the street my friend lives in I saw a group of armed police piling into a door on Old Lane.
"There were three police officers standing outside, one with a dog.
"This was at around ten to five. The road was blocked off at the junction with the Tommy Wass and about 50 metres down Old Lane - there was a young woman stood with one of the police cars looking very shaken up."
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had attended.
The spokesman said: "Police were called at 3.55pm to Old Lane after reports of a firearm was present at an address.
"Officers attended and have searched a property.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."