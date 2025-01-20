Armed police respond in Leeds after reports of man seen with handgun on Dewsbury Road
At 2.16pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report to suggest a man had been seen by a garage in Dewsbury Road with a handgun.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers were deployed to the location and arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
“He was taken into custody while officers searched the garage and carried out extensive CCTV enquiries.
“No firearm was located following these enquiries and the man was later released without charge.”