Armed police responded in Leeds following reports that a man was seen with a gun.

At 2.16pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report to suggest a man had been seen by a garage in Dewsbury Road with a handgun.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers were deployed to the location and arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

The incident on Dewsbury Road in Leeds | Google

“He was taken into custody while officers searched the garage and carried out extensive CCTV enquiries.

“No firearm was located following these enquiries and the man was later released without charge.”