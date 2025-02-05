Armed police have scrambled to a town in Wakefield after reports a man was “threatened with a gun.”

Officers were called in at 7.54pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 4) following the incident on Hill Top in Knottingley.

Police received a call from a man who reported being threatened with a gun on Hill Top in Knottingley. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a man who reported being threatened with a gun.

“Armed officers were deployed and a short time later they arrested a man and woman at an address in Willow Park, Pontefract on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. A BB gun was also recovered.”

A police helicopter was also reportedly deployed. Investigations into the incident are described as ongoing.