Hill Top Knottingley: Armed police and helicopter scramble after man 'threatened with gun' in Wakefield
Officers were called in at 7.54pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 4) following the incident on Hill Top in Knottingley.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a man who reported being threatened with a gun.
“Armed officers were deployed and a short time later they arrested a man and woman at an address in Willow Park, Pontefract on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. A BB gun was also recovered.”
A police helicopter was also reportedly deployed. Investigations into the incident are described as ongoing.