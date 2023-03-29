Armed police raid house in Harehills, Leeds, to arrest man wanted over a shooting in Halifax
Armed police have raided a property in Leeds and arrested a man wanted over a shooting.
Police carried out the armed operation in Harehills yesterday (Tuesday) evening after receiving information about a man who was wanted in connection with a firearms discharge in Halifax in January of this year.
A 35-year-old man was arrested from an address in Vicars Road. Road closures were put in place into the evening.
West Yorkshire Police have stated that he remains in custody at this time and enquiries are continuing.