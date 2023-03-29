News you can trust since 1890
Armed police raid house in Harehills, Leeds, to arrest man wanted over a shooting in Halifax

Armed police have raided a property in Leeds and arrested a man wanted over a shooting.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:09 BST

Police carried out the armed operation in Harehills yesterday (Tuesday) evening after receiving information about a man who was wanted in connection with a firearms discharge in Halifax in January of this year.

A 35-year-old man was arrested from an address in Vicars Road. Road closures were put in place into the evening.

West Yorkshire Police have stated that he remains in custody at this time and enquiries are continuing.

A 35-year-old man was arrested from an address in Vicars Road. Photo: Google
