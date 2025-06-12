Bodmin Crescent Middleton: Armed police swarm house in Leeds as manhunt continues

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:05 BST

Armed police descended on a house in Leeds as a manhunt continues.

The operation, at a property on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, saw officers deployed earlier today (June 12).

Police were seen at Bodmin Crescent on June 12.placeholder image
Police were seen at Bodmin Crescent on June 12. | National World/Google

It was also reported that a police helicopter was hovering above the scene.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the presence related to “ongoing enquiries to locate a male wanted for a serious assault”.

There was no comment on whether the man has yet been found.

