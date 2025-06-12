Bodmin Crescent Middleton: Armed police swarm house in Leeds as manhunt continues
Armed police descended on a house in Leeds as a manhunt continues.
The operation, at a property on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, saw officers deployed earlier today (June 12).
It was also reported that a police helicopter was hovering above the scene.
According to West Yorkshire Police, the presence related to “ongoing enquiries to locate a male wanted for a serious assault”.
There was no comment on whether the man has yet been found.