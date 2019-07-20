Armed police in Whinmoor as man suspected of possessing a weapon jumps from window

Have your say

A man suspected of possessing a weapon jumped from a window as armed police swooped on a Leeds street.

Armed officers were called to Willow Garth Avenue in Whinmoor on Saturday morning.

Police said that the suspect jumped from the window as they entered the property and subsequently injured himself.

However, the man was unable to escape and officers arrested him.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police were called at 11:31 on Saturday 20 July to reports of a male in possession of a weapon.

"Armed officers were deployed to a property on Willow Garth Avenue in Leeds.

"The male suspect jumped from a window from a property and injured himself.

"He was arrested at the scene by officers for possession of a weapon."