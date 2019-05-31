Armed police in Beeston after weapons seen in the street

Have your say

Armed police were called to a suspected shooting incident in Beeston.

It is thought the incident happened at around 2pm on Friday afternoon.

The police cordon in St Luke's Green.

A police cordon remains in place around a car parking area in St Luke's Green on Friday night.

A man living nearby said he had been told by police there had been a suspected shooting, but this has not been confirmed.

In February, there were reports of weapons being seen just metres away in Malvern Road.

The man said his younger brother, aged 10, had been playing out in Cambrian Street with a friend when they saw two 4x4s stop suddenly after speeding down the street.

Police guard an entrance off Malvern Road.

"They saw three males with masks on get out of the car and hand over a duffle bag. They saw knives and machetes.

"My brother ran back to the house screaming 'there's a knife'. The cars reversed out and whizzed past and the other family called the police."

When his younger brother was questioned later, officers told the family their enquiries were in relation to a suspected shooting.

The man added that he was becoming increasingly concerned about the number of knives in the area, with young children often being threatened.

Other people in the area this evening spoke of a firearm being seen, with some suggesting it may have been an air rifle.

Another resident said armed police attended initially, before leaving to be replaced by normal uniformed officers.

No one is believed to have been injured.