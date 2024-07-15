Southwood Road, Swarcliffe: Armed police called to suspected kidnapping in Leeds as officers arrest two men

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A suspected kidnapping led to armed police rushing to an address in Leeds on Sunday.

At around 12.30pm yesterday (July 14), police received information that a man was being held against his will at a property on Southwood Road in Swarcliffe, east Leeds.

Armed police rushed to the scene, but no one was found at the reported address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Google

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Detectives from Leeds District CID later located two men, both unharmed, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in relation to the incident and remain in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing as of Monday morning.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice