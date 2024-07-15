Southwood Road, Swarcliffe: Armed police called to suspected kidnapping in Leeds as officers arrest two men
At around 12.30pm yesterday (July 14), police received information that a man was being held against his will at a property on Southwood Road in Swarcliffe, east Leeds.
Armed police rushed to the scene, but no one was found at the reported address.
Detectives from Leeds District CID later located two men, both unharmed, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in relation to the incident and remain in custody.
Enquiries are ongoing as of Monday morning.