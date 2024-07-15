Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspected kidnapping led to armed police rushing to an address in Leeds on Sunday.

At around 12.30pm yesterday (July 14), police received information that a man was being held against his will at a property on Southwood Road in Swarcliffe, east Leeds.

Armed police rushed to the scene, but no one was found at the reported address.

Detectives from Leeds District CID later located two men, both unharmed, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in relation to the incident and remain in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing as of Monday morning.