Armed police called to Leeds Corn Exchange after cash-in-transit robbery

It happened at about 11am today (Thursday).

West Yorkshire Police received a report of an armed robbery at the Corn Exchange in Call Lane.

A cordon was put in place and officers confirmed a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place.

Leeds Corn Exchange

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "At 11.10am today, police received a report of an armed robbery which was said to have happened at the Corn Exchange in Leeds.

"Armed officers were deployed to the scene and it was established that a cash in transit robbery had taken place.

"Enquiries are ongoing."