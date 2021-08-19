Armed police called to Leeds Corn Exchange after cash-in-transit robbery
Armed police have been called out to Leeds Corn Exchange after a cash-in-transit robbery.
It happened at about 11am today (Thursday).
West Yorkshire Police received a report of an armed robbery at the Corn Exchange in Call Lane.
A cordon was put in place and officers confirmed a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: "At 11.10am today, police received a report of an armed robbery which was said to have happened at the Corn Exchange in Leeds.
"Armed officers were deployed to the scene and it was established that a cash in transit robbery had taken place.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
