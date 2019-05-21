Armed police called to Leeds city centre bus and make arrest after fight

Armed police have been called to a bus in Leeds city centre following a fight between three men.

At least one person has been arrested on New Briggate following what is believed to be a fight involving three males - possibly youths, although their ages have not been confirmed.

Police at the scene with the bus in New Briggate

Police were called to the scene at 2pm and at least one male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

About seven police cars blocked in a bus in New Briggate this afternoon before boarding the bus to arrest a group of youths, according to an eyewitness at the scene.

He said the youths were on the top deck when police entered the bus, removed them and arrested them, according to Finlay Gee, aged 19, who works at Mr Carter's barbers and saw the incident unfold.

He said: "There were about seven police cars. They blocked in all around a bus. Then they all went on the bus to the top the bus to the back and got about four youngish lads.

Police in New Briggate

"They pulled them off the bus and arrested them."

