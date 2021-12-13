Premier Whinmoor store on White Laithe Approach Image: Google

Police were called to Premier Whinmoor Convenience Store on White Laithe Approach, just before 6.30pm on Monday (Dec 13)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said police responded to "what appears to be a robbery" where suspects were armed with weapons.

He said the suspects had left the scene before police arrived.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.