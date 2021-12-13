Armed police at Premier Whinmoor store on White Laithe Approach

Armed police were called to a report of a robbery at a Leeds convenience store.

By Mark Lavery
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:18 pm
Premier Whinmoor store on White Laithe Approach Image: Google

Police were called to Premier Whinmoor Convenience Store on White Laithe Approach, just before 6.30pm on Monday (Dec 13)

Read More

Read More
Leeds Iceland store shoplifter refused to pay for wine and told security staff '...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said police responded to "what appears to be a robbery" where suspects were armed with weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He said the suspects had left the scene before police arrived.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

PoliceLeedsWest Yorkshire Police