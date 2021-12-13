Armed police at Premier Whinmoor store on White Laithe Approach
Armed police were called to a report of a robbery at a Leeds convenience store.
Police were called to Premier Whinmoor Convenience Store on White Laithe Approach, just before 6.30pm on Monday (Dec 13)
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said police responded to "what appears to be a robbery" where suspects were armed with weapons.
He said the suspects had left the scene before police arrived.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
