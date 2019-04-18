Armed police arrest two men after gun sighted in Sowerby Bridge

Armed police rushed to an address in Sowerby Bridge yesterday afternoon after a member of the public reported that there was a man with a firearm.
Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, which took place close to the Ripponden Conservative Club on Brig Royd.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police attended at Brig Royd, Sowerby Bridge at about 2.41pm yesterday after a member of the public reported a man there was in possession of what they thought was a firearm.
"Armed officers attended and following enquiries arrested two men in connection with the report.
"They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place."