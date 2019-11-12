Armed police and helicopter swoop on Gipton street
A police scene is in place in Easterly Square in Gipton.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:32 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:36 pm
Six officers can be seen outside the house and there are more within gardens.
Officers are in place at each end of the cordon.
There is at least one officer in the back garden of a white clad house.
A resident who lives nearby told our reporter that police came in the early hours of the morning.
The police helicopter was overhead.
Another added: "You couldn't move in the street this morning for police."
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.