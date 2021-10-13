Armed officers guard Harehills Lane as two people injured amid reports of group with weapons
Armed police officers were called to Harehills after reports of a group of people with weapons.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:05 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:08 pm
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Harehills Lane at 4.05pm on Wednesday, October 13.
They found one man and one woman with injuries.
The woman received minor injuries.
The man's injuries are said not to be life-threatening.
Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1138 of Wednesday, October 13.
The road is closed between Strathmore Drive and Compton Road.
First Bus Service 42 is diverting from Beckett Street via Ashley Road and back on route at Strathmore Road.