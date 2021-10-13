A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Harehills Lane at 4.05pm on Wednesday, October 13.

They found one man and one woman with injuries.

The woman received minor injuries.

Police were called to reports of a group of people armed with weapons in Harehills Lane. Photo: Google.

The man's injuries are said not to be life-threatening.

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1138 of Wednesday, October 13.

The road is closed between Strathmore Drive and Compton Road.