Residents of Rookwood Avenue took to social media after police and the ambulance service arrived on the street shortly after 7am on Saturday.

Officers were called to assist the ambulance service at a house on the street.

Rookwood Avenue, Leeds cc Google

Armed officers were deployed to the address following an initial report suggesting involvement of a firearm, police confirmed.

However, officers attended and established the incident was a medical episode involving a female.

The circumstances did not require further police involvement, it was established.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.32am today (8/1), police were called to assist the ambulance service at an address on Rookwood Avenue, Leeds.

"Armed officers were deployed to the address following an initial report suggesting involvement of a firearm.

"Officers attended and established the incident was a medical episode involving a female and the circumstances did not require further police involvement."