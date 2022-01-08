Armed officers deployed to Leeds street after initial reports of person with gun
Armed police officers were deployed to a Leeds street on Saturday morning.
Residents of Rookwood Avenue took to social media after police and the ambulance service arrived on the street shortly after 7am on Saturday.
Officers were called to assist the ambulance service at a house on the street.
Armed officers were deployed to the address following an initial report suggesting involvement of a firearm, police confirmed.
However, officers attended and established the incident was a medical episode involving a female.
The circumstances did not require further police involvement, it was established.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.32am today (8/1), police were called to assist the ambulance service at an address on Rookwood Avenue, Leeds.
"Armed officers were deployed to the address following an initial report suggesting involvement of a firearm.
"Officers attended and established the incident was a medical episode involving a female and the circumstances did not require further police involvement."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.