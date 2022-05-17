Armed officers deployed after gun fired at Leeds house

Police are appealing for information following the incident at 3.26am on Sunday, May 15, when officers were called to Shepherds Place, Harehills, where loud bangs had been heard and damaged caused to the door of a house.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and the damage was confirmed as being consistent with a firearms discharge. No-one was injured in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shepherds Place in Harehills. PIC: Google

A car parked in the street also had its windows smashed, but not as a result of the discharge.

A scene was put in place covering Shepherds Place and Alcester Terrace to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team are leading the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we have specialist detectives carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything at the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team via 101 quoting reference 13220260997 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .