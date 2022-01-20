Are these your items? - Recently burgled West Yorkshire residents asked to check this picture
Police have issued images of some items which were recovered after two males were arrested in West Yorkshire
It is suspected these items have been stolen, police said.
Police are asking Yorkshire residents, as well as those of neighbouring force areas, who have been recent victims of burglary to have a look at the items and see if they recognise them as their own.
The items, which were recovered from an address in Bingley on Tuesday include six laptops, various tools, an e-scooter and two motorbike helmets.
The men remain in custody at this time and enquiries are continuing, police confirmed.
If you believe any of these items here are yours, then please contact police in Bradford on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220029874.
