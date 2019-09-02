Apprentice mechanic put lives in danger during "chilling" police chase captured on helicopter camera in Leeds

Have your say

An apprentice mechanic put lives in danger as he mounted pavements and drove across pedestrian areas during a police chase described as "chilling".

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter camera captured the incident as Tyler Kemp narrowly avoided hitting road users and other vehicles during the incident in west Leeds.

Tyler Kemp gave himself up to officers on Hough Lane, Bramley, after abandoning car following dangerous chase filmed by police helicopter

The teenager was uninsured to drive the car which he had bought the day before the incident on June 1 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kemp, 18, was spotted driving the vehicle on Raynville Terrace, Bramley, at 8.45pm.

Checks showed that the vehicle was uninsured and officers signalled for Kemp to pull over.

The teenager failed to stop and drove at more than double the speed limit on Victoria Park Avenue, Wyther Lane and Broad Lane.

A police car dashcam captured the pursuit in which Kemp narrowly avoided hitting a cyclist.

He also went through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Patrol officers lost sight of Kemp's vehicle when he came to a dead end but drove across a grassed area to get away.

The police helicopter was deployed during the incident and filmed Kemp as he continued to drive dangerously.

Beverley Wright, prosecuting, said Kemp abandoned the car on Hough Lane and ran off.

He eventually gave himself up to officers who arrived at the scene.

Kemp, of Clyde Chase, Wortley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having no insurance.

A probation officer told the court Kemp had bought the car for £150 to help with his mechanics course.

The court heard Kemp knew he was not insured to drive the car but gave in to temptation.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said Kemp admitted the offences at an early stage.

He added: "He realises the error of his ways.

"He wishes to apologise unreservedly. Thankfully no one was injured."

Kemp was given an eight-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 25-day rehabilitation programme.

Kemp was banned from driving for two years.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "You could have killed other motorists and you could have killed other pedestrians.

"It was chilling to see some of that driving as recorded by the camera on the dashboard of the police vehicle that followed you and the police helicopter."