Appeal to trace relatives of woman who died at Leeds nursing home

Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a woman who died recently at a Leeds nursing home.
By Nick Frame
Published 19th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Wakefield Coroner's has made the appeal to trace the woman's relatives. (pic by National World)Wakefield Coroner's has made the appeal to trace the woman's relatives. (pic by National World)
Patricia McGee passed away on November 1 at the age of 76. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

She had been a resident at Headingley Nursing Home, Cardigan Road, Headingley. Anyone with any information, or know of any relatives of Mrs McGee, is being asked to contact Wakefield Coroner's office, by calling them on 01924 302180.