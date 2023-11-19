Appeal to trace relatives of woman who died at Leeds nursing home
Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a woman who died recently at a Leeds nursing home.
Patricia McGee passed away on November 1 at the age of 76. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
She had been a resident at Headingley Nursing Home, Cardigan Road, Headingley. Anyone with any information, or know of any relatives of Mrs McGee, is being asked to contact Wakefield Coroner's office, by calling them on 01924 302180.