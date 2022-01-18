Appeal to trace relatives after Leeds man's death
A coroner's officer is appealing for information to trace the relatives of Leeds man James Hynes.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 5:18 pm
Mr Hynes, who lived in the Wortley area of Leeds, died aged 49 on January 9.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer Emma Ross on 01924 292301.
