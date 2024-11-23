Appeal to find van driver after Castleford cyclist collision
The crash happened on Barnsdale Road, between Allerton Bywater and Castleford, on November 11 shortly before 5pm and the white-van driver, dressed in a orange high-vis vest, initially stopped to help.
However, he left when the ambulance arrived. Police now wish to speak with him and are asking he come forward.
It was reported that two cyclists riding on the pavement in opposite directions have collided, with one of the cyclists then falling into the road.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, which are not understood to be life-threatening.
Police are urging the van driver or anyone with information about his identity to make contact by going to the online livechat or by calling 101, quoting log 1233 of November 11.