Appeal to find van driver after Castleford cyclist collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A van driver who stopped to help when a cyclist was knocked from his bike is being asked to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on Barnsdale Road, between Allerton Bywater and Castleford, on November 11 shortly before 5pm and the white-van driver, dressed in a orange high-vis vest, initially stopped to help.

An appeal has been launched to find the van driver who stopped after two cyclists crashed into each other. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

However, he left when the ambulance arrived. Police now wish to speak with him and are asking he come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that two cyclists riding on the pavement in opposite directions have collided, with one of the cyclists then falling into the road.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, which are not understood to be life-threatening.

Police are urging the van driver or anyone with information about his identity to make contact by going to the online livechat or by calling 101, quoting log 1233 of November 11.