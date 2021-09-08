Appeal after masked men attempt to steal cash point machine at Leeds Co-op store

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after masked raiders burst into a Co-op store attempting to steal a cash point machine. PIC: Google

Police were called to reports of a robbery at the Co-op store on Selby Road at Whitkirk around 9.14pm last night (September 7)

Four masked men had pulled up outside in a silver/grey Nissan X-Trail 4x4. Three of the men entered the store and threatened staff before attaching a tow rope to the free-standing ATM.

They made several attempts to pull the ATM out but were unsuccessful, with the vehicle being pulled onto its side on their final attempt.

The men then ran off empty-handed along Hollyshaw Lane. Significant damage was caused to the store during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210454808 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

