Appeal after First World War memorial statue vandalised by gang of young people

It happened at the Tolson Memorial Museum on Wakefield Road in Huddersfield on Saturday, July 3.

The statue honours those who lost their lives in World War One.

Police said a group of young people went to the museum at about 8pm.

A First World War statue was vandalised by a group of young people in West Yorkshire. Photo: Google.

They initially caused damaged to the windows of the building.

The statue was then badly damaged by the group

They group then ran off from the scene.

Inspector Graham Dyson from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The statue marks the bravery of those who fought in the First World War and ended up paying the ultimate price.

"The damage caused to it will undoubtedly cause significant upset and offence in our communities, and we are investigating to both identify and take necessary action against those responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously at the museum at the time to get in contact.”

“Call the Huddersfield NPT on 101 quoting log 13210336561.