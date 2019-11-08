Appalling video shows brazen yob launch firework into busy West Yorkshire street

The footage was captured on Great Horton Road in Bradford on Wednesday evening, the night after Bonfire Night.

It shows the man brazenly walking down the arterial road holding the exploding firework over his shoulder and pointing it behind him without looking to see if there were people behind.

The man then points the firework into the sky as it continues to hurl sparks, presenting a risk to adjacent buildings.

Still from the footage showing a man carelessly launching an exploding firework over his shoulder in a street in Bradford. Picture: Khalid Fuz/UK Plate Spotter

The video was posted on Facebook by Khalid Fuz, with the man's irresponsible actions slammed by many as dangerous and 'stupid'.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate disruption in Leeds on Tuesday night.

Some 15 local youths aged between 11 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following a spree of violence in Harehills, in which police officers and firefighters came under attack.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Friday that the investigation remained ongoing pending examination of CCTV in the area.

15 youths were arrested following a spree of violence and disruption in Harehills on Bonfire Night

Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, Leeds District Commander, issued a statement following the violence on Tuesday.

He said: “The behaviour witnessed was completely unacceptable and I know that all members of the Harehills community are as appalled as we are at what occurred.

“We are now carrying out a full and comprehensive investigation to identify those involved in these offences and will be taking firm action against them.

“There is absolutely no suggestion that this was the result of any tension in the community or animosity towards the police.

"This appears to have been about a hooligan element of local youths seeing an opportunity on Bonfire Night to engage in firework-related disorder on a large-scale."