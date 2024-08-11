Anti-fascist protestors turn out in force for peaceful demonstration outside Wakefield hotel
Around 150 people attended the Cedar Court Hotel in Calder Grove - where asylum seekers are known to reside - on Saturday.
No other groups attended and the event passed off peacefully. West Yorkshire Police were in attendance as part of a “significant operation” to combat further disorder.
It involved more than 500 officers, including those trained in public order and other specialisms, deployed in protected vehicles.
The operation was put in place to protect several vulnerable locations, including the Cedar Court Hotel.
A force spokesman said: “West Yorkshire Police will maintain an ability to respond to any incidents of disorder and ensure the public are kept safe and offenders brought to justice.”