Anti-fascist protestors turn out in force for peaceful demonstration outside Wakefield hotel

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 09:26 GMT
Anti-fascist protestors turned out in force for a demonstration outside a Wakefield hotel.

Around 150 people attended the Cedar Court Hotel in Calder Grove - where asylum seekers are known to reside - on Saturday.

Protestors gather outside Cedar Court Hotel. (pic by Scott Merrylees / National World)Protestors gather outside Cedar Court Hotel. (pic by Scott Merrylees / National World)
Protestors gather outside Cedar Court Hotel. (pic by Scott Merrylees / National World) | Scott Merrylees / National World

No other groups attended and the event passed off peacefully. West Yorkshire Police were in attendance as part of a “significant operation” to combat further disorder.

It involved more than 500 officers, including those trained in public order and other specialisms, deployed in protected vehicles.  

The police at Cedar Court Hotel. (pic by Scott Merrylees / National World)The police at Cedar Court Hotel. (pic by Scott Merrylees / National World)
The operation was put in place to protect several vulnerable locations, including the Cedar Court Hotel.  

A force spokesman said: “West Yorkshire Police will maintain an ability to respond to any incidents of disorder and ensure the public are kept safe and offenders brought to justice.”

