Latest Harehills-arson suspect held on remand for a month until next court appearance

A fourth suspect involved in the Harehills disorder which saw a double-decker bus torched has been held on remand - and will be there for at least another month.

Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court yesterday (July 31) charged with arson and violent disorder. The case was transferred to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear again on August 28.

However, he was remanded back into custody until then. His address given to the court was Stanley Avenue, Harehills.

Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell, 43, Zamonsty Milan, 30, and Iustin Dobre, 37, have all appeared previously and were also remanded into custody. They are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 19.

The bus burning in Harehills from the trouble that flared on the night of July 18. (pic by National World) | National World

All were arrested for the trouble that erupted on the night of July 18. Police were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and children”.

Footage and images from nearby streets appeared to show chaotic scenes unfolding and widespread chaos through the evening. It led to a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set on fire.

Police were outnumbered as thousands took to the streets. The double-decker bus was torched on Foundry Approach, close to the junction with Harehills Lane. No injuries were reported.

Twenty arrests have been made in total so far, 17 of these directly related to the night’s disorder and three made because of other issues within the area.

West Yorkshire Police say the investigation, led by detectives from the Major Enquiry Team and Leeds CID, remains “fast-paced” and 40 other suspects have been identified.

Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: “Arresting and bringing to justice those involved remains a key focus for the force. A dedicated investigation team was set up within hours of the disorder.

“We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue.”

People can still share photos and video footage from that night on the force’s incident portal.

Anyone with any information can also contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at the LiveChat quoting reference Op Jerviswick. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.