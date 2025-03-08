A prisoner who sprayed a bottle of urine and faeces into an officer’s face was told by a judge: “If you behave like an animal, you will be treated like one”.

The vile contents hit the officer at HMP Wealstun in Wetherby in the eyes and mouth after they had a disagreement, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Jason Berry admitted a charge of administering a noxious substance and was handed a new jail sentence.

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “It’s almost sub-human behaviour. You were behaving like an animal.

“What on earth overcame you to behave like that, I simply do not know.

“People who behave in this way must understand a custodial sentence must inevitably follow.

“If you want to behave like an animal, you will be treated as one.”

The incident took place on the afternoon of December 19, 2023, at the Category C prison in Thorp Arch.

Berry (pictured) threw the bottle of waste in the officer's face after a disagreement. | WYP / National World

Prisoners were given association time from 2pm and the cells unlocked, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said.

But Berry was told he had lost his privileges due to his poor behaviour and would remain locked up until the final hour of association time.

Berry pressed his emergency button and spoke with the officer, claiming he should be allowed out. In his anger, he smashed the glass observation panel of his cell door.

An hour later he pressed the button again and the officer came back to his cell. When ther officer reached the door, Berry threw the bottle’s contents into his face through the gap left by the smashed panel.

The incident was captured on CCTV, Ms Thorbjornsen said.

The officer went to hospital, required a vaccination and needed drops for his eyes.

Berry was later interviewed and claimed he became angry because the officer had teased him about giving him his TV back.

He also said he was given drugs by another prisoner and did not have any memory of the incident.

Berry, of Leeds Hall Road, Dewsbury, has 58 previous convictions for 110 offences, including many for theft and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Nadim Bashir, said since his release, 31-year-old Berry had been carrying out voluntary work at a charity shop, which had been a “good start” to his life after prison.

He said that Berry could be given a community order.

But Judge Batiste disagreed, jailing him for 25 months.