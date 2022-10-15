Mohammed Kaleem Arshad “used his car as a weapon” after claiming bricks were thrown at his Peugeot in the Armley area of the city on April 20, 2020.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the car was seen purposely smashing into one parked vehicle, and then directly at a group that had gathered around. Luckily, they were all able to get out of the way in time.

CCTV played to Leeds Crown Court this week then showed the Peugeot ploughing into another vehicle, before a Seat Ibiza purposely rammed the Peugeot.

The incident happened around the Moorfield Road area of Armley.

Both drivers then fled the scene around the Moorfield Road area.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said: “Something had gone on before this incident, but it was unclear what.”

DNA from the Peugeot’s airbag was traced to Arshad, who was arrested.

During interview with police he denied it was him driving and said he worked as a motor mechanic and may have come into contact with the airbag at some point.

Arshad, of Dewbsury Road, Beeston, eventually admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

Mitigating, Rachel Webster said that Arshad had been the victim of a drive-by shooting in 2018 and was hit in the ankle.

She said that on the day of crash, Arshad said those throwing objects at his car included a known friend of the man who shot him.

Miss Webster said that Arshad has stayed out of trouble since, now had a seven-month-old baby and was working hard as a skilled labourer.

She said: “He is a totally different person to who he was back then.”

But Judge Christopher Batty said: “He used the car as a weapon. He deliberately rammed a car in revenge for a gang shooting.

"He ran off and lied about it. It’s not a very attractive picture.”

Addressing Arshad directly, he said: “There should not be any answer other than you going to custody.

"What you did that day was disgraceful, but I have been impressed by your turnaround.”