Angry Leeds decorator attacked man with a hammer after bursting into the wrong home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Wood was looking for a workmate who had not turned up to help him, so went to what he thought was his house on South View, Crossgates, and let himself into the property via the back door.
Prosecutor Joseph Bell told Leeds Crown Court that that it happened at around 2.30pm on July 23, 2022, just after the unsuspecting homeowner had returned home from shopping.
Confronting the man, Wood repeatedly demanded to know where his friend was, to which the man kept replying that he did not know him.
Becoming increasingly frustrated, 48-year-old Wood then said he was going to hit the man with a hammer, before swinging a bag he had in his hand towards him. The bag glanced the man but connected mainly with the staircase wall, leaving a two-inch hole.
Leeds Crown Court heard that Wood then left saying he was going to “sort this out one way or another”. The man put the chain on the back door before calling the police, but Wood then returned and tried to gain entry again. With the man pushing back against the door, Wood smashed the door window before leaving again.
He was later forensically identified by his blood left behind. Wood, of Brooklands Towers, Seacroft, admitted affray but denied having either a hammer or bag with him.
A trial of issue was held at Leeds Crown Court this week where both Wood and the victim gave evidence. Wood said his missing workmate had suffered drug problems in the past and was worried about him, which was why he burst into the house thinking it was his.
Judge Ahmed Iqbal KC rejected the claim that he had no bag or hammer and would be sentenced on the basis that he had both. His sentencing was adjourned until February 19 in order for a full probation report to be prepared. It was heard that Wood has since been handed convictions for violence and is already subject to a suspended sentence.