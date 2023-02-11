Volatile Ikez Jeffers saw “red mist” after an argument with his partner broke out during a visit to her home in August of last year.

The 31-year-old had been dropping off presents for their children when they began bickering about child contact. He grabbed her headphones and broke them, so she began to dial 999.

After he picked up a shovel she ran to the neighbour’s home screaming for help but he followed her. The neighbour was able to take in the woman and keep Jeffers outside, prosecutor Shannon Woodley told Leeds Crown Court.

Jeffers attacked his ex and her neighbour with the spade. (library pic)

Jeffers then began smashing the windows to his ex’s home with the shovel. She and the neighbour came out and he attacked them, swinging at her and catching her with a glancing blow, and striking the neighbour, leaving him with a suspected broken arm.

He also turned his attention to the neighbour’s car with the garden tool, causing £1,500 damage.

Jeffers left, but returned after the police arrived. When he saw the officers he tried to get back in his car but one officer followed him and tried to remove the keys from the ignition. Jeffers reversed with the officer half inside the vehicle, dragging him for around 10 metres. A second officer also had to dive for safety.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted two counts of ABH, three counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and dangerous driving.

Jeffers, of Hamilton Avenue, Chapeltown, has 11 previous convictions for 13 offences, including assault on a police officer in 2011.

Mitigating, Mark Foley said the latest incident was sparked by an argument over their children, after Jeffers asked why one of the youngsters had an injury to her face which he claimed his ex ignored.

Mr Foley added: “He snapped and saw red mist. It was disgraceful behaviour which he acknowledges. He does not excuse his reaction, he is deeply ashamed of it.”