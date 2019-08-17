Angry burglar ransacked Scope charity shop in "revenge" for failing job interview to work there

Have your say

A burglar broke into a Scope charity shop and ransacked the premises in revenge after failing a job interview to work there.

Paul Teece caused over £2,000 worth of damage after smashing his way into the store and damaging tills and display units.

Leeds Crown Court heard Teece carried out the "revenge attack" at the shop on Borough Road in Wakefield city centre after his job application to work there was turned down.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said police received reports of a large man breaking in through the glass front of the disability charity shop on July 10 this year.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Teece as he was leaving.

Mr Adlington said: "In his police interview he admitted breaking into the premises as a revenge attack for not having been offered a job at the premises.

"In his mind he was suitably qualified for the job."

Teece, 41, of Wesley Street, Belle Vue, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to commit damage.

Mr Adlington said the circumstances of the burglary placed the offence in the most serious category.

He said: "There is a significant loss to the victim through the damage caused to the property.

"There is an element of ransacking and vandalism. The premises were deliberately targeted."

Teece has previous convictions for burglary, criminal damage and breaching court orders.

Rachel Smith, mitigating, said Teece committed the offence when he was drunk weeks after being turned down for the job.

She said: "He attended a job interview and felt he had adequate experience for the role.

"When he was rejected he found it difficult to comprehend.

"He accepts that while in drink several weeks later he went back and targeted those premises."

Miss Smith said Teece had learning difficulties and had been diagnosed with depression.

Teece was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was made the subject of a two-month curfew order and told to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation programme.

Judge Simon Phillips. QC, said: "You felt aggrieved that they had not been able to offer that employment and you took out your anger against them.

"The court understands the disappointment you must have felt at not being offered the job.

"But it was wholly wrong of you to take that out on the premises."