Jake Boyle was also involved in a police chase in which he drove at 100mph on Stanningley Bypass while he was drunk.

Leeds Crown Court heard the baseball bat attack took place at a house in Yeadon on August 15 last year.

George Hazel-Owram. prosecuting, said the victim armed himself with a baseball bat before going to the property after his 15-year-old son told him that he had been attacked by the defendant and another man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Boyle was locked up for 26 months at Leeds Crown Court over a baseball attack on a man at a house in Yeadon.

The man confronted Boyle and the other man then attacked them with the weapon.

Boyle suffered injuries but managed to take the weapon from him.

The victim then left the house and struggled with the other man.

Boyle used the baseball bat to hit the man with the weapon seven times as he was on the ground.

Mr Hazel-Owram said the attack "went beyond self defence".

The victim suffered serious fractures to his forearm and had to undergo surgery after the attack.

Boyle turned up at the victim's home the following day and shouted threats.

Boyle was involved in the driving offence in October this year while he was awaiting sentence.

Police officers spotted the 28-year-old driving a Peugeot on Gelderd Road.

A vehicle check revealed that the car was insured to a woman.

Boyle refused to pull over and drove at double the speed limit in built-up areas.

He then drove at 100mph on Stanningley Road.

The pursuit continued along the Ring Road to Horsforth where Boyle went through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road.

He then tried to run from the car but was stopped and arrested.

Boyle, of Broadway, Horsforth, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon, intimidating a witness and dangerous driving.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said Boyle was alcohol-dependant.

He said: "He does know that he must address his alcohol abuse.

"If he doesn't he is going to be facing longer and longer periods in custody."

Boyle was jailed for 26 months.

Sentencing, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: "Questions of self-defence do not arise.

"You were angry and out of control.