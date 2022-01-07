Anger as mobility scooters stolen from elderly residents in Armley - before being dumped on field

Noona Megson told the YEP her grandad Keith Megson, 81, had his mobility scooter stolen from Montague Court in the late hours of Wednesday.

The scooter - along with two others - was allegedly stolen from a garage between 8pm and 11pm.

Around 6am on Thursday, an Armley resident discovered two scooters abandoned on a nearby field.

Councillor Lou Cunningham provided an update to residents.

The final scooter was recovered on Thursday afternoon near the garage.

"Luckily none were damaged as they are really needed for them to get around", Noona told the YEP.

"The owners of the other scooters were in their late seventies too.

"They really need them."

In a Facebook response, she said: "Just heard from our local Neighbourhood Police team that all three scooters have now been recovered and are back with their owners undamaged.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped.

"The police team are going to keep a check out in the area."