Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patients and staff were left shocked by the “reckless” incident which happened on Friday, February 2.

An investigation has been launched and hospice leaders and West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information to catch the culprit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the criminal damage to the 30-year-old lime tree were revealed in a letter delivered to residents living near to the hospice on Aberford Road.

Wakefield Hospice has appealed for information after a 60ft lime tree was chopped down by an intruder in the grounds of the hospice on Aberford Road.

Janet Millard, director of clinical services, said: “Just after many of our patients had finished their supper or received their evening medication, a person (as caught on CCTV) chose to trespass in the hospice grounds and hack down one of our hospice trees.

“A tree that has stood for over 30 years, a tree that metaphorically symbolises the growth of Wakefield Hospice, cut down with complete disregard for the potential damage it could cause.

“Not to mention the real danger such an act could have on the safety of patients, visitors and staff who have access to our gardens at all hours, day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wakefield Hospice provides a peaceful, safe setting in which the highest quality of care is offered to patients in their time of need.

“We are incredibly saddened and angered by the disrespectful and illegal actions that this individual chose to undertake."

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with the hospice by e-mail, phone or in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Millard added: “We are so fortunate that the felled tree did not land on the hospice itself or injure anyone – scenarios which are too terrible to think about (and scenarios which likely did not cross the mind of the individual who carried out this reckless act).”

Hospice chief executive Tina Turner said residents had sent messages of support after being told of the incident.

A 60ft lime tree was chopped down by an intruder.

She said: “As stated in our letter to local residents, we are not just Wakefield Hospice – we are Wakefield’s Hospice – supported by our community and here to support our community with the highest level of care and compassion.

“We truly hope and believe this will be an isolated incident and we would once again like to thank all those people who have kindly shared messages of support with us over the past 24 hours, and reaffirm our commitment to making patient, staff and visitor safety an absolute priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Monday): "Police received a report on 5 February that a large tree had been felled without permission at Wakefield Hospice, on Aberford Road, Wakefield.

"It was reported that this had happened between 8:37pm and 8:52pm on 2 February.

"Initial contact was made, and CCTV reviewed from the location.