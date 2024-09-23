Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A golf shop worker was caught stealing clubs and cash, even filling envelopes with bits of paper to cover his tracks.

Bosses at American Golf reviewed CCTV to snare Humza Rafiq, who had been an employee at the Bradford Road shop in East Ardsley.

The 28-year-old carried out his sneaky thefts over a three-month period during this summer because of his “spiralling” gambling addiction, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafiq stole equipment and cash from American Golf in East Ardsley. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He took a total of £12,039 in stock and cash. He firstly took a Titelist three-wood club worth £189 and sent it to relative, but no money was ever received.

In July, he stole a set of clubs and was seen on camera leaving with the items.

But in August he helped cash up and cameras caught him taking envelopes and swapping the cash with bits of paper, pocketing the money.

He took £10,600 of cash in total. He was later interviewed by bosses at American Golf and admitted what he had done, but said he needed money because loan sharks were threatening his family due to money he owed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the police were called, he denied there was any ongoing risk to his family, prosecutor Sam Roxborough told the court.

Rafiq, of Harrogate Road, Moortown, admitted one charge of theft from an employee. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Leila Taleb said Rafiq’s behaviour was “clearly out of character” and he had remorse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He had a gambling addiction that spiralled into debt. He was approached by various loan sharks and received threats.

“He foolishly did not seek help and took it upon himself to rectify it by illegal means. He is sorry for that. It’s been a bit of a wake-up call for him.”

She said he wanted to go into business as an accountant.

The judge, Recorder Richard Thyne opted not to give him a jail sentence and instead handed him a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.