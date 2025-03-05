An Amazon delivery driver was killed when he clung onto the side of his van as thieves stole it and made off.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor died after the Ford Cargo van then collided with parked cars in Wortley last summer.

Mark Ross is standing trial at Leeds Crown Court this week charged with murder. He admits he was trying to steal the van and has previously admitted a charge of manslaughter.

The jury was sworn in this morning for the trial, which is expected to last seven days.

The prosecution’s case is due to be opened this afternoon, but the judge, Mr Justice James Goss, briefly outlined the circumstances of Mr Kondor’s death.

He told the jury: “He [the defendant] accepts he unlawfully killed Mr Kondor.

“He denies being guilty of murder because he did not have the intent to kill or cause really serious harm.

“That’s the issue in this case. Did he intend to kill or cause really serious harm to Mr Kondor when he was driving his van?”

Mark Ross has accepted killing Amazon driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor (pictured) in Wortley, but denies murdering him. It was reported that Mr Kondor had tried to stop suspects stealing his van on Heights Drive when he got out to make a parcel drop. | WYP / National World

Mr Kondor was left fatally injured on Heights Drive after trying to stop suspects stealing his van when he got out to make a parcel drop on the evening of August 20 last year.

He was found unconscious in the road and died at the scene as the suspects fled.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley was later arrested.

A 24-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of Mr Kondor’s murder was released on bail pending further inquiries and a woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.

The trial continues.

An inquest into the death of 42-year-old Mr Kondor, who lived in Sheffield, was previously opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court last year.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said the cause of death was head and chest injuries.

Police investigating the death of an Amazon delivery driver in Wortley. | National World

He said Mr Kondor was “a Romanian gentleman who was contributing to society”.

He added: “He was here, he was working hard, when he found someone stealing his vehicle.

“He commendably tried to prevent the crime taking place but he’s paid an immensely high price for this.”