Alleged right-wing terror plotters who 'targeted Leeds Islamic Centre' to face trial next year

Three alleged extreme right-wing terror plotters, accused of making a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm and identifying an Islamic education centre as a target will face a trial next year.
By Nick Frame
Published 15th Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT
Counter-terrorism police arrested Brogan Stewart, 24, from Wakefield, Christopher Ringrose, 33, from Cannock in Staffordshire and Marco Pitzettu, also 24, from Derby; on February 20 following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

The men were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism. Prosecutors allege the trio had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target, manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm, and acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm.

They also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

The three defendants appeared at the Old Bailey over a video link. (Google Maps)The three defendants appeared at the Old Bailey over a video link. (Google Maps)
They appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London today to confirm their names and dates of birth. Stewart and Pitzettu watched proceedings from HMP Doncaster, while Ringrose appeared from HMP Leeds.

They were not asked to enter pleas. A trial of up to 10 weeks is set to begin at Sheffield Crown Court on March 3, 2025.

