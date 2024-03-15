Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Counter-terrorism police arrested Brogan Stewart, 24, from Wakefield, Christopher Ringrose, 33, from Cannock in Staffordshire and Marco Pitzettu, also 24, from Derby; on February 20 following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

The men were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism. Prosecutors allege the trio had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target, manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm, and acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm.

They also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

The three defendants appeared at the Old Bailey over a video link. (Google Maps)

They appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London today to confirm their names and dates of birth. Stewart and Pitzettu watched proceedings from HMP Doncaster, while Ringrose appeared from HMP Leeds.