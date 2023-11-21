Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man was hit repeatedly with a bottle in Leeds city centre.

Detectives have released images of two men they want to identify over the unprovoked serious assault.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 28-year-old man, received a large open wound to the head when he was repeatedly hit with a bottle during the incident that took place in the early hours of October 29 in Albion Street.

“He was attacked after he challenged one of the suspects who he had seen harassing a woman in the street.”

Anyone who recognises either of the men or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 3744 Hall at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230600199 or online via the 101LiveChat.