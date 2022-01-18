The two men are due to be interviewed in relation to the incident that took place in Albion Street on December 2 and was the subject of an appeal for information on Saturday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are grateful to those who shared the appeal and contacted us with information, and we would ask that people avoid any further comment or speculation while the investigation is ongoing."

