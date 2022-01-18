Albion Street assault appeal: Police identify two suspects
Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man on Albion Street in Leeds have now identified two suspects following a public appeal.
The two men are due to be interviewed in relation to the incident that took place in Albion Street on December 2 and was the subject of an appeal for information on Saturday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are grateful to those who shared the appeal and contacted us with information, and we would ask that people avoid any further comment or speculation while the investigation is ongoing."
